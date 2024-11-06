2024 US Presidential Elections: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to US House in California

Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to US House in California's 11th Congressional District

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi(AP)

Democratic representative Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday won reelection to a US House seat representing California on Wednesday, reported AP. 

Nancy Pelosi was the first woman to be elected as US House Speaker. She has also led the House Democrats since 2003 and played key role in efforts to pressure Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for reelection in 2024. 

She is widely regarded as one of the most effective House speakers in history. The Associated Press declared Pelosi the winner at 12:03 am EST. 

 

(more to come)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Business NewsElections2024 US Presidential Elections: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to US House in California

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.00
    11:14 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.2%)

    Infosys share price

    1,811.15
    11:14 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    57.35 (3.27%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,600.00
    11:14 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    24.6 (0.69%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.50
    11:14 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.8 (-1.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,259.65
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    227.75 (7.51%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,369.35
    11:07 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    48.55 (3.68%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    234.75
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.11%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,325.85
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -7.25 (-0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    516.80
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -42.65 (-7.62%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    401.60
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -15.65 (-3.75%)

    Timken India share price

    3,319.95
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -100.2 (-2.93%)

    Titan Company share price

    3,141.85
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -91.2 (-2.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,676.10
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1280.1 (8.89%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,259.65
    11:09 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    227.75 (7.51%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,122.15
    11:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    74.3 (7.09%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,676.55
    11:11 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    359.85 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.