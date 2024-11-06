2024 US Presidential Elections: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to US House in California

Democratic representative Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday won reelection to a US House seat representing California on Wednesday, reported AP.
Nancy Pelosi was the first woman to be elected as US House Speaker. She has also led the House Democrats since 2003 and played key role in efforts to pressure Joe Biden to withdraw his candidacy for reelection in 2024.
She is widely regarded as one of the most effective House speakers in history. The Associated Press declared Pelosi the winner at 12:03 am EST.
(more to come)
