21 events, temple visits: Modi-Yogi bond shines in Lok Sabha elections 2024
As Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Narendra Modi during his temple visits and campaign rallies across Uttar Pradesh, the latter heaped praises on him for the law and order situation in the state
With as many as 21 events, including public meetings, temple visits and road shows, the dynamic between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shone in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign. As Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Narendra Modi during his temple visits and campaign rallies across Uttar Pradesh, the latter heaped praises on him for the law and order situation in the state.