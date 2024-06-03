21 events, temple visits: Modi-Yogi bond shines in Lok Sabha elections 2024

With as many as 21 events, including public meetings, temple visits and road shows, the dynamic between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shone in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign. As Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Narendra Modi during his temple visits and campaign rallies across Uttar Pradesh, the latter heaped praises on him for the law and order situation in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The counting of the votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be taken up at 8 am on June 4.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath attended 21 events together. They jointly held 15 public meetings, participated in five roadshows, and visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Yogi Adityanath was also seen with PM Modi during his nomination filing on the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath held meetings in Meerut, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Amroha, Aligarh, Agra, Etawah, Lalganj, Barabanki, Varanasi, Basti, Ghazipur and Mirzapur/Robertsganj, a press note mentioned. They also held road shows in Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Kanpur and Varanasi.

Campaigning in Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on May 30, ahead of the last and seventh phase of polling. The votes will be counted on Tuesday, June 4, by the Election Commission of India. Ahead of the vote counting, the poll body will also hold a press conference.

Exit poll results have predicted a land sliding win for the BJP-led alliance, the NDA, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders rejoiced at the exit poll results predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance, the opposition INDIA bloc leaders rubbished the outcomes saying that they will be forming the government at the Centre winning at least 295 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

