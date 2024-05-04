21% of candidates for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections declare criminal cases: ADR Report
360 candidates in the Lok Sabha elections' fourth phase have declared criminal cases, including murder and rape. Among them, 17 have been convicted, 11 face murder charges, and 30 face attempted murder charges.
Hundreds of candidates contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections currently face criminal cases. Data analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms indicates that 360 candidates in the fray for the fourth phase of polls have declared such cases — including murder and rape. The list included 40 candidates from the BJP and 35 candidates from the Congress.