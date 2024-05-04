360 candidates in the Lok Sabha elections' fourth phase have declared criminal cases, including murder and rape. Among them, 17 have been convicted, 11 face murder charges, and 30 face attempted murder charges.

Hundreds of candidates contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections currently face criminal cases. Data analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms indicates that 360 candidates in the fray for the fourth phase of polls have declared such cases — including murder and rape. The list included 40 candidates from the BJP and 35 candidates from the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ADR report indicates that 17 of these candidates have been convicted. 11 people declared cases related to murder and 30 faced charges of attempted murder. 50 candidates have criminal cases related to crimes against women — with 5 candidates facing charges of rape.

Among the major parties, 3 out of 3 candidates from AIMIM, 2 out of 3 candidates from Shiv Sena, 10 out of 17 candidates from BRS, 35 out of 61 candidates from Congress, 40 out of 70 candidates from BJP, 9 out of 17 candidates from TDP, 2 out of 4 candidates from BJD, 2 out of 4 candidates from RJD, 2 out of 4 candidates from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), 12 out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, 3 out of 8 candidates from All India Trinamool Congress and 7 out of 19 candidates from Samajwadi Party have declared criminal cases against themselves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The self-sworn affidavits analysed by ADR and The National Election Watch also indicated a significant disparity in the financial backgrounds of candidates. Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of Telugu Desam Party emerged as the richest candidate in the fray with assets over Rs. 5,700 crore. There are 476 'crorepatis' in the fray, while 24 of the 1,710 people that were analysed declared zero assets.

(With inputs from agencies)

