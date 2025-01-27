Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced 15 guarantees in the party's manifesto, focusing on job creation and cash assistance. The party aims to address three unfulfilled promises from previous terms, including free water and road enhancements.

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released party's manifesto comprising of 15 guarantees for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

The guarantees listed by Kejriwal include mostly promises made by him in his earlier announcements. The Delhi's ruling party has promised jobs, ₹2,100 cash scheme for women, Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens, ₹18,000 for Hindu and Sikh priests, waiving off incorrect water bills, if it comes back to power in Delhi, among others.

Led by Arvind Kejriwal, AAP won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. Before that, the Congress was in power from 1998 until 2013.

Kejriwal said that the party will fulfill three promises that the party couldn't complete in its previous terms. These three promises include – free water round the clock, cleaning Yamuna and European-style roads in Delhi.

Among other doles, the AAP has promised Dr Ambedkar scholarship for Dalit students, free bus rides plus 50 per cent concession in Metro rides for students, free electricity and water for tenants, fixing sewers, among others

Kejriwal said the 15 guarantees are in addition to six promises that the AAP government has been giving in last two terms. These include subsidy on electricity, water, free pilgrimage for elderly, free health and education.