'22 persons have same money as population of 70 cr': Rahul Gandhi says 'PM Modi brings demonetisation, GST for them'
Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that currently, 22 Indians have the same money as the population of the remains 70 crore combined. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave these 22 “all the money of banks" and introduced the GST and demonetisation to help them.