'22 persons have same money as population of 70 cr': Rahul Gandhi says 'PM Modi brings demonetisation, GST for them'

Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that currently, 22 Indians have the same money as the population of the remains 70 crore combined. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave these 22 “all the money of banks" and introduced the GST and demonetisation to help them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Gandhi said, “Today, 22 persons have the same money as the 70 crore population of the nation... PM Narendra Modi has given all the money of the banks to them (22 people). Where does all of this money come from?"

"This is your money that comes from GST... These billionaires sell Chinese products in India... Small-scale businessmen and artisans who can make 'Make In India' a reality, PM Modi brings demonetisation and GST for them..." he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

