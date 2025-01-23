In a rally for the upcoming Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal emphasized that AAP's policies save families up to ₹ 22,000 each month. He warns voters about the implications of choosing the wrong party, highlighting benefits like free education and healthcare that could be lost.

Delhi Election 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that a middle class family in the national capital saves at least ₹22,000 each month due to polices and subsidies given by the ruling party in last ten years.

The beneficiary families will find it difficult to survive in Delhi if some other party comes to power in the upcoming Delhi Election 2025, the former chief minister said.

"Look, you do not pay fees in government schools. This means you save at least ₹10,000 school fees for two kids. You also save ₹5000 on electricity, ₹2000 on bus rides and at least ₹5000 on mohalla clinics. This means you save ₹20,000 to ₹22,000 each month in Delhi due to AAP government," Kejriwal said in a rally in Patparganj on January 22 calculating the 'financial benefits' to Delhi households due to AAP's flagship schemes.

“If you press wrong button (on EVM) you will find it difficult to survive in Delhi. You will have to leave Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The former chief minister was campaigning for Avadh Ojha ‘Sir’, a renowned UPSC coaching teacher, who is AAP candidate from the Patparganj seat. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia won this seat in last three assembly elections. Sisodia is, however, contesting from Jangpura seat in the upcoming election.

The AAP flagship policies – direct subsidy on electricity, water and bus rides for women apart from mohalla clinics – in the national capital have often generated debates. In fact, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) – the two opposition parties – have promised to continue AAP government's schemes, if they come to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The subsidy on electricity, water and bus rides for women have been main poll plank for Kejriwal-led AAP in the last two assembly electionsin 2015 and 2020 that the party won with a comfortable majority in the 70-member house.

The party has announced to give ₹2,100 cash transfer each month for women, ₹ 18,000 salary for Hindu priests, free healthcare for senior citizens, among other promises in the run up to Delhi Election 2025.

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years, was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly in the last two elections. The Congress was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years before 2013.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

Middle Class Manifesto Kejriwal released on January 22 what the party called 'manifesto for the middle class' ahead of the Delhi Election 2025. Kejriwal also shared seven-point demands from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government ahead of the Union Budget next month.

"50 per cent of their salary goes into paying taxes. From groceries, milk, curd, to popcorn and even pooja samagri is being taxed heavily," Kejriwal said, adding that India's youth, which could have helped the country's economy grow, have shifted abroad and are now making money for other countries.