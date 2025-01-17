Delhi Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that it will provide ₹2,500 per month to women in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Scheme if it wins the upcoming Assembly Elections. Additionally, the saffron party promises a subsidy of ₹500 on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali.

“We will give ₹2500 per month to women as per the Mahila Samridhi Scheme in Delhi if we come to power in Delhi. And we promise to roll out the scheme in first cabinet meeting after coming to power,” BJP national president JP Nadda announced while releasing the first part of the manifesto – 'Sankalp Patra' on January 17.

The cash scheme is along the lines of the schemes that are already in place in other BJP-ruled states such as ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in Maharashtra.

Countering AAP scheme The scheme is a clear counter to ruling AAP's ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’– the scheme that has promised ₹2,100 a month for women in the national capital. The Congress party has also promised ₹2,500-a-month cash scheme for women if it comes to power in the national capital.

Nadda said the party will release the second and third parts of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ in days to come. If it comes to power in the national capital, the saffron party will continue all existing welfare schemes.

“Back in 2014, we made 500 promises, and we delivered 499—achieving 99.99 per cent completion. In 2019, we pledged 235 promises and fulfilled 225, with the rest in the implementation stage, reaching 95.5 per cent completion. Our key focus remains on welfare, good governance, development, women's empowerment, and farmers' progress. All welfare schemes currently running in Delhi will continue under a BJP government,” Nadda said before releasing the manifesto.

Also Read | A peek into net worth of 5 top AAP leaders ahead of Delhi Election 2025

The Delhi Election 2025 for 70 assembly seats is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

“Whatever I say today means we will fulfil all the promises,” Nadda said, highlighting how the BJP implemented above 90 per cent of its promises made before elections in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The saffron party has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, comfortably won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. Before that, the Congress was in power from 1998 until 2013.

The BJP was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly in the last two elections. The Congress was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years before 2013.

Here are the highlights of BJP's manifesto for Delhi Election 2025

- ₹2,500 to women of Delhi under ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’

- ₹500 subsidy on LPG cylinders for poor women in Delhi.

-1 free cylinder on every Holi and Diwali.

-Six nutritional kits for women, ₹21,000 will be given to pregnant mothers

-Implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the first cabinet, additional health covers ₹50,000

-Pension for senior citizens between 60 and 70 years of age to be increased from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500.

-Launch of Atal Canteen Yojana — meal in 5 for people living in slums (jhuggi jhopdi) clusters.