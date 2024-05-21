Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already won 310 of the total 543 Lok Sabha seat by the end of Phase 5 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a public meeting in Odisha's Sambalpur. Shah said, "The voting for five phase of [Lok Sabha] elections are over. My brothers and sisters of Odisha, do you want to know the result of the five phases?"

"In the five phases, Modi ji has crossed 310 seats. Now you have to help Modiji cross 400 seats," Amit Shah said. His statement came a day after the end of Phase 5 Lok Sabha elections 2024. The polling for the fifth phse took place on May 20. The sixth and seventh phase of elections will take place on May 25 and June respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his appeal to the people of Odisha, Shah said, "For the entire country, there's a target of over 400 seats but for my Odiya brothers and sisters, they have to help the BJP get 75 assembly seats." The Odisha Legislative Assembly consists of 147 members.

The Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 are taking place in four phases, starting May 13. The first phase of elections took place on May 13, the second phase on May 20, the third phase on May 25, fourth on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah attacked the BJP government in Odisha on Tuesday and was quoted by PTI as saying that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is 77 years old, should retire due to his "advanced age and health issues". He also promised that the BJP will make a young Odia-speaking 'bhumiputra' the CM if the party is voted to power in the state.'

Addressing a poll rally at Nayagarh, Shah also sought clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the missing keys of Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah also said after coming to power, the BJP government will punish those responsible for the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar. “I want to ask Naveen babu, where are the keys of the Ratna Bhandar and why he has not made public the judicial commission report (on the missing keys)?" the home minister said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!