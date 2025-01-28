Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / 4,340 crores in FY 2023-24: BJP's earnings soar 83% from last fiscal year. Full details here

₹4,340 crores in FY 2023-24: BJP's earnings soar 83% from last fiscal year. Full details here

Written By Gulam Jeelani

In a year leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's income soared to 4,340 crores, marking an 83% increase from the previous year. Congress also saw a significant boost, but the ruling party's financial dominance raises questions about electoral transparency and fairness.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 23, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during celebration of the party�s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and in several bypolls, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw 83 per cent jump in its annual income in 2024 ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the latest annual audit report has revealed.

The saffron party received 4,340 crore ( 4340,473,4261) in FY 2023-24 as income from various sources compared to 2,360 crore ( 2360,844,6398) it received in FY 2022-23, as per the BJP’s annual audit report published by the Election Commission of India on its website.

The details in the audit report as on March 31, 2024. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results were announced on June 4. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the record third time.

The saffron party received 4,340.5 crore ( 4340,473,4261) in FY 2023-24 as income from various sources compared to 2,360.8 crore ( 2360,844,6398) that it received in FY 2022-23, as per the BJP’s annual audit report published by the Election Commission of India on its website

Among the sources of income for the ruling party, the voluntary contributions increased from 2,120.06 crore in 2022-2023 to 3,967.14 crore in FY 2023-2024.

Electoral Bonds Contribution

The voluntary contributions also include contributions through electoral bonds. The party received 1,685.6 crore through electoral bonds in 2023-24. This is the highest ever annual income or receipts from bonds declared by any party and about 43 per cent of BJP's total contribution in FY 2023-24. The BJP had received 1,294.14 crore contribution as electoral bonds, forming 61 per cent of the total contributions, in FY 2022-23.

The Supreme Court had in February 2024 scrapped the Electoral Bond scheme for political donations holding it ‘unconstitutional.’

Since 2024 was an election year, the BJP’s expenditure on election and general propaganda increased from 1,092.15 crore in FY 2022-23 to 1,754.06 crore in FY 2023-24, the audit report showed. Of this, 591.39 crore was spent on advertisements and publicity.

Among other contributions for BJP, 236.3 crore from Aajiwan Sahayog Nidhi (BJP's fund raising scheme) and 2,042.7 crore from 'other' contributions. Individual donors contributed around 240 crore to BJP, corporates 1,890 crore and institutions and welfare bodies 101.2 crore, as per the report.

Congress Income

During the same period, the annual income of Congress, the country's main opposition party also surged. The party saw about 170 per cent jump in its annual income in FY 2023-24 compared to previous fiscal year.
The Congress party saw about 170 per cent jump in its annual income in FY 2023-24 compared to previous fiscal year.

The Congress received 1,225 crore income in FY 2023-24 compared to 452.4 crore in FY 2022-23, according to the party's annual audit report. The Congress party got 828.4 crore in FY 2023-24 as electoral bonds. In FY 2022-23 the party had got 171 crore in the form of electoral bonds.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.