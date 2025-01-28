In a year leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's income soared to ₹ 4,340 crores, marking an 83% increase from the previous year. Congress also saw a significant boost, but the ruling party's financial dominance raises questions about electoral transparency and fairness.

The saffron party received ₹ 4,340 crore ( ₹4340,473,4261) in FY 2023-24 as income from various sources compared to ₹2,360 crore ( ₹2360,844,6398) it received in FY 2022-23, as per the BJP's annual audit report published by the Election Commission of India on its website.

The details in the audit report as on March 31, 2024. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results were announced on June 4. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the record third time.

Among the sources of income for the ruling party, the voluntary contributions increased from ₹2,120.06 crore in 2022-2023 to ₹3,967.14 crore in FY 2023-2024.

Electoral Bonds Contribution The voluntary contributions also include contributions through electoral bonds. The party received ₹1,685.6 crore through electoral bonds in 2023-24. This is the highest ever annual income or receipts from bonds declared by any party and about 43 per cent of BJP's total contribution in FY 2023-24. The BJP had received ₹1,294.14 crore contribution as electoral bonds, forming 61 per cent of the total contributions, in FY 2022-23.

The Supreme Court had in February 2024 scrapped the Electoral Bond scheme for political donations holding it 'unconstitutional.'

Since 2024 was an election year, the BJP's expenditure on election and general propaganda increased from ₹1,092.15 crore in FY 2022-23 to ₹1,754.06 crore in FY 2023-24, the audit report showed. Of this, ₹591.39 crore was spent on advertisements and publicity.

Among other contributions for BJP, ₹236.3 crore from Aajiwan Sahayog Nidhi (BJP's fund raising scheme) and ₹2,042.7 crore from 'other' contributions. Individual donors contributed around ₹240 crore to BJP, corporates ₹1,890 crore and institutions and welfare bodies ₹101.2 crore, as per the report.

Congress Income During the same period, the annual income of Congress, the country's main opposition party also surged. The party saw about 170 per cent jump in its annual income in FY 2023-24 compared to previous fiscal year.

The Congress received ₹1,225 crore income in FY 2023-24 compared to ₹452.4 crore in FY 2022-23, according to the party's annual audit report. The Congress party got ₹828.4 crore in FY 2023-24 as electoral bonds. In FY 2022-23 the party had got ₹171 crore in the form of electoral bonds.

