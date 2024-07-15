Portrait of Trump’s shooter: Quiet, withdrawn, with little political footprint
SummaryThe man who authorities say tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump was a quiet student who took advanced classes and a sometimes-bullied loner who wasn’t vocal about his political views.
BETHEL PARK, Pa.—Students in the 2022 graduating class at western Pennsylvania’s Bethel Park High School gave boisterous hoots and cheers for most of their classmates when they shuffled in caps and gowns to a podium to accept their diplomas. Thomas Matthew Crooks’s name drew only faint applause.