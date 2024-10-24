Aaditya Thackeray’s net worth is ₹21 Cr; BMW car valued ₹4.2 lakh, ₹1.9 Cr in jewellery and more

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray, 34, filed his nomination for the Worli assembly constituency on October 24, ahead of the November 20 elections. He declared a net worth of 21 crore, with significant movable and immovable assets.

Gulam Jeelani
Published24 Oct 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray's net worth is ₹21 Cr; BMW car valued ₹4.2 lakh, ₹1.9 Cr in jewellery and more
Aaditya Thackeray’s net worth is ₹21 Cr; BMW car valued ₹4.2 lakh, ₹1.9 Cr in jewellery and more(PTI)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination from the Worli assembly constituency on Thursday, October 24. Thackeray, the former minister, held a road show and offered prayers at a temple before submitting his nomination papers.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening released its first list of 65 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, fielding Aaditya Thackeray from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai.

Aaditya won from Worli the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly when he became the first member from the Thackeray family to contest and win elections. He later became the Cabinet Minister for tourism, protocol and environment on December 30, 2019 in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government

21 Crore net worth

In his affidavit, Aaditya, 34, has declared a net worth to a tune of about 21 crore. Of this 15.43 crore are movable assets and another 6.04 crore are immovable assets.

Aaditya has 37,344 as cash in hand. About 2.8 crore is deposited in banks. He has 10 crore worth investment in mutual funds and shares.

Aditya owns a 2013-registered BMW car with current insurance value of 4.21 lakh. He owns jewellery worth 1.9 crore, as per the details in the affidavit.

Aaditya has declared 3.27 crore as self-acquired assets and 2.7 crore as inherited assets in the immovable asset section.

Aaditya declared a net worth of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 crore, showcasing a blend of self-acquired and inherited assets.

In 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, Aaditya had declared a net worth of 16 crore in his election affidavit. This included 11.38 crore worth of movable assets and 4.67 crore worth of immovable assets.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayutialliancein the November 20 polls.

Key Takeaways
  • Aaditya’s net worth has increased from ₹16 crore in 2019 to ₹21 crore in 2024.
  • Movable assets constitute a significant portion of his wealth, highlighting his investment strategy.
  • Thackeray’s financial disclosures may influence voter perceptions during the upcoming elections.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAaditya Thackeray's net worth is ₹21 Cr; BMW car valued ₹4.2 lakh, ₹1.9 Cr in jewellery and more

