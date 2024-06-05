'Aage aage dekhte rahiye': Tejashwi Yadav on sharing flight with Nitish Kumar amid 'palat' rumours
Speculations arise about Nitish Kumar's potential switch to INDIA bloc, however, JDU leaders dismissed the rumours.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting today have asked people to "wait and watch," after both RJD leader and JDU's Nitish Kumar came to the national capital in the same flight from Patna airport. Since the Lok Sabha election results were out, both the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are strategising their next steps to form a new government at the Centre.