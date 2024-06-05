Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting today have asked people to "wait and watch," after both RJD leader and JDU's Nitish Kumar came to the national capital in the same flight from Patna airport. Since the Lok Sabha election results were out, both the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are strategising their next steps to form a new government at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term, but the BJP need the support of other parties in his coalition, primarily JDU chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Nitish Kumar who has a history of changing sides at key moments, might play a crucial role. Memes of 'palat' also emerged on X. Earlier in April, Yadav while addressing a rally had also said, "Our CM was hijacked. Hamare Chacha ji palat gaye. But we always respected him and we will continue to do that. He is a father figure and we will respect him even in the time to come."

Also Read: Elections 2024 results: Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu joining INDIA bloc? Uddhav Thackeray says…. Coming back to Tejashwi Yadav's interaction with media today, when he was asked if INDIA alliance will try to have their govt at the Centre, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said, "Have some patience. Wait & watch." On photos of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and him travelling on the same flight to Delhi went viral, he said, “We greeted each other. Baaki kya hota hai, aage dekhte dekhte rahiye."

On this, JD (U) minister MD Zama Khan dismissed the speculation and called it a 'coincidence'. He told ANI, “ My leader has a meeting to attend, there is NDA meeting today and he (Tejashwi Yadav) also has a meeting to attend. If they went on the same flight, it is just a coincidence. There is nothing else."

Also Read: Narendra Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister for third time on June 8: Report Yesterday, party leader KC Tyagi also dismissed rumours and speculations that Nitish Kumar switching sides to join the opposition INDIA bloc. He said, that they are in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and "we will be in the NDA".

"It is our final decision," Tyagi told PTI Videos when asked about suggestions that the JDU may return to the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from ANI)

