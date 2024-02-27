AAP announces 4 Lok Sabha poll candidates from Delhi, 1 from Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced Lok Sabha election candidates for Delhi and Haryana. AAP senior leader Somnath Bharti, a Malviya Nagar MLA, is set to contest from New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP announced the five names after a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP fielded Somnath Bharti, who is also the Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman, from the New Delhi constituency, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi and former MP Mahabal Mishra from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The party declared former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta its candidate from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

In Delhi, the party has joined hands with INDIA bloc ally Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP and Congress have arrived at a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi. The AAP had already announced its three candidates for Assam and two for Gujarat.

List of candidates announced by AAP -Somnath Bharti from New Delhi

-Sahi Ram from South Delhi

-Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi

-Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi

-Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra, Haryana

ED issues 8th summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has now been asked to depose at the agency's headquarters here on March 4, they said.

Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

