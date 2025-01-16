Atishi vs Alka Lamba in Kalkaji: Who is richer — a comparison of net worth

Delhi is currently a simmering pot of political campaigns, ‘revdi’ announcements, accusations, and mudslinging as it heads towards the much-awaited voting day to elect its next chief minister. While Delhi awaits the conclusions of some very high-powered battles, one aspect of elections that has often turned heads is the declaration of assets during this time. How rich are they! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With great power comes great responsibility and with nomination filing comes declaration of assets. Both Congress candidate Alka Lamba and AAP candidate Atishi, who are contesting against each other on the Kalkaji seat, filed their nominations on Tuesday, January 14, to contest the Delhi election 2025. The two have also declared their net worth and we will let you decide who is richer.

HOW RICH IS AAP CANDIDATE ATISHI? What is Atishi's net worth? Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has declared a net worth of ₹76.93 lakh.

Car, house, land: What does Atishi own? She has no car registered in her name. Atishi has declared that she has no house in her name. She has no agriculture land to her name.

Her movable assets include ₹30,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery of 10 gram worth ₹1 lakh and approximately ₹75 lakh held in bank accounts as fixed deposits and savings.

The chief minister has revealed in her affidavit that she does not own any immovable property.

How rich has Atishi become since 2020 election? Since the 2020 elections in Delhi, Atishi has become richer by ₹17.14 lakh. In 2020 polls, Atishi had declared a net worth of ₹59.79 lakh. Five years later, she stands at ₹76.93 lakh.

She had no car or house to her name even in 2020.

How much did Atishi earn in 2023-24? Her income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at ₹9,62,860, up by ₹4,90,180 in 2022-23.

How educated is Atishi? Chief Minister Atishi is a post-graduate, an M.Sc., from Oxford University.

HOW RICH IS CONGRESS CANDIDATE ALKA LAMBA? Now, we will talk about what all Alka Lamba has declared in her nomination filing. Before filing the nomination, Alka Lamba inaugurated her election office in the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

What is Alka Lamba's net worth? Alka Lamba is the Congress candidate from the Kalkaji seat in Delhi election and in her filing, she has declared a net worth of ₹3.41 crore.

Car, house, land: What does Alka Lamba own? Alka Lamba has movable assets worth ₹61.12 lakh. Alka Lamba does not own agricultural land, has a commercial building in Gurugram worth 80 lakh, and a residential flat in New Delhi which is worth ₹2 crore.

How much did Alka Lamba earn in 2024-25? In 2024-25, Alka Lamba earned ₹8.28 lakh, while it was ₹5.91 lakh in 2023-24, the affidavit mentioned.

How educated is Alka Lamba? Alka Lamba completed her Masters in Science (Applied Chemistry) from Bundelkhand University in 2003 and Master of Education from Atarra college, Bundelkhand University in 2005.