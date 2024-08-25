AAP debuts in J&K with first list of 7 candidates, lists Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as star campaigners

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its first batch of seven candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

AAP's listed seven candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls include Fayaz Ahmed Sofi for Pulwama, Muddasir Hassan for Rajpora, Sheikh Fida Hussain for Devsar, Mohsin Shafkat Mir for Dooru, Mehraj Din Malik for Doda, Yasir Shafi Matto for Doda West, and Musassir Azmat Mir for Banihal.

CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE Pulwama Fayaz Ahmed Sofi Rajpora Muddasir Hassan Devsar Sheikh Fida Hussain Dooru Mohsin Shafkat Mir Doda Mehraj Din Malik Doda West Yasir Shafi Matto Banihal Musassir Azmat Mir

Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Omar Abdullah's NC and Congress are fighting the elections in alliance while Mehbooba Mufti's PDP and the BJP are going solo in the assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on Sunday, also released the list of 40 star campaigners for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The list of 40 campaigners includes names of AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leader Manish Sisodia, AAP Ministers Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha among others.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Sunday released its first list of 13 candidates for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the maiden assembly elections for the party floated by the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad. The party's general secretary (organisation) R S Chib released the list.

Fourteen candidates have so far filed their nomination papers for the first phase of the elections covering 24 assembly segments – 16 in Kashmir and eight in the Jammu region -- since the issuance of the election notification on August 20. The last date for filing of nomination is August 27.

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.