Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday underscored the party's dedication to the city's development, highlighting the joint inauguration of the new metro and rapid rail lines by the Delhi and Central governments despite the constant tussle. Arvind Kejriwal said the joint inauguration by PM Narendra Modi and CM Atishi was a response to those who say AAP fights a lot.

“Jo log ye aarop lagate hain ki AAP ladti bahot hai, ye joint udghatan un logon ko jawab hai [Those who accuse AAP of always being confrontational, this joint inauguration is a response to them],” Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference. The former Delhi chief minister also emphasised that AAP leaders never took the injustices done to them to heart.

He said, “Projects launched by PM joint venture between Delhi govt, Centre; reflects AAP's commitment to city's development.”

“All of our leaders were jailed; we were released in August, September but we never made it an issue. Agar apne par huye atyachaar ko hum dil pe le lete toh aaj ye dilli metro ki line nahi banti, iska udhghatan nahi hua hota [If we had taken the injustices done to us to heart, this Delhi Metro line would not have been built, and its inauguration would not have happened today]” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “We were released from jail and we thought the development of Delhi should not stop, the Delhi Metro line should be completed.”

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13 km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around ₹4,600 crore. He also inaugurated the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around ₹1,200 crore. He laid the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around ₹6,230 crore.