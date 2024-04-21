AAP leader Sanjay Singh drew a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden during a recent poll rally. The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the PM's remarks on corruption were akin to hearing the Al-Qaeda founder preaching non-violence. The remarks were made during the INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' in Ranchi on Sunday afternoon.

“Narendra Modi speaks against corruption. He put Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal in jail under false accusations. When he speaks on corruption, it looks as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence. A Modi washing powder has come which cleans all your corruptions," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

