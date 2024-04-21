AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes a swipe at PM Modi: ‘Like Osama Bin Laden, Gabbar Singh preaching non-violence…’
AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticizes PM Modi for hypocrisy on corruption, comparing his speeches to ‘Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh preaching non-violence’.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh drew a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden during a recent poll rally. The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the PM's remarks on corruption were akin to hearing the Al-Qaeda founder preaching non-violence. The remarks were made during the INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' in Ranchi on Sunday afternoon.