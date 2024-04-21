Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes a swipe at PM Modi: ‘Like Osama Bin Laden, Gabbar Singh preaching non-violence…’

AAP MP Sanjay Singh takes a swipe at PM Modi: ‘Like Osama Bin Laden, Gabbar Singh preaching non-violence…’

Livemint

AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticizes PM Modi for hypocrisy on corruption, comparing his speeches to ‘Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh preaching non-violence’.

Ranchi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Punjab CM & AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM & JMM leader Champai Soren, J&K National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Rajesh Thakur during 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), in Ranchi, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_21_2024_000210A)

AAP leader Sanjay Singh drew a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden during a recent poll rally. The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the PM's remarks on corruption were akin to hearing the Al-Qaeda founder preaching non-violence. The remarks were made during the INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' in Ranchi on Sunday afternoon.

“Narendra Modi speaks against corruption. He put Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal in jail under false accusations. When he speaks on corruption, it looks as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence. A Modi washing powder has come which cleans all your corruptions," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.