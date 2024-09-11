AAP releases 4th list, fields Kavita Dalal against Vinesh Phogat in Haryana elections as talks with Congress fail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released the fourth list of candidates for Haryana Assembly elections.

The party announced the names of 21 more candidates in a new list. So far, the party has declared candidatures for 61 seats.

The party has fieled Kavita Dalal from Julana seat against Congress candidate wrester Vinesh Phogat.

Whereas, Sunil Bindal has been fielded from Karnal, Sham Mehta from Sirsa, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Sanjay Satrodiya from Hisar and Nishant Anand from Gurgaon.

The party released the first list of candidates on Monday after deciding to go solo in Haryana as it could not arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing formula with the Congress.

The second list came after BJP leaders from the state, Sunil Rao and Satish Yadav, joined the AAP. The third list was released on Tuesday. The Congress and the AAP had fought the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi.

"I want to say it very clearly that we have been preparing for all the 90 seats since day one. There is not much time left for the polls, the last date for filing nominations is September 12. So the wait is over," said AAP's Haryana president Sushil Gupta after talks with Congress failed.

Earlier in the day, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia participated in the nomination filing rally of Anurag Dhanda, the party's state vice president. Dhanda is contesting from Kalayat seat.

"Our main fight is with corruption, with anti-school politics, with anti-hospital politics, with politics that took away job opportunities," ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

Polling and Result Dates — The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

— The last day to file nomination for the polls closes on September 12.

— Voting will be held on October 5.