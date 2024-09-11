AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections

  • AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections.

Published11 Sep 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the votes will be counted on October 8.
Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the votes will be counted on October 8.(HT_PRINT)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released the fifth list of nine candidates for Haryana Assembly elections.

The fifth list comes hours after the party released fourth list of candidates.

So far, Aam Aadmi Party has announced the names of 70 candidates for the 90-member legislative assembly.

Also Read | AAP fields Kavita Dalal against Vinesh Phogat in Haryana - Full List

In the fifth list, the party announced candidature of Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr Gopichand from Nangal Chaudhry, Pradeep Jutail from Pataudi, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal and Kaushal Sharma from Pithala.

AAP Haryana Candidates.

Earlier in the day, the party announced candidates on 21 seats and fielded Kavita Dalal from Julana against wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

AAP started announcing candidates from Monday after seat-sharing talks with Congress failed.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia participated in the nomination rally of Anurag Dhanda, the party's state vice president and candidate from Kalayat seat.

Also Read | Rebellion, dilemma in BJP and Congress ahead of Haryana polls: What’s cooking?

"Our main fight is with corruption, with anti-school politics, with anti-hospital politics, with politics that took away job opportunities," said Sisodia.

"I have come for the nomination filing of Anurag Dhanda. He has been my friend, a journalist and a senior leader of Haryana AAP. People are upset with the 10-year rule of BJP in Haryana and they want to free Haryana from the BJP. AAP will form the government here and work will be done on the guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal," ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

Also Read | Haryana News: Will BJP revisit 1st candidate list before Oct 5 Assembly polls?

Star campaigners

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced 40-star campaigners for Haryana Assembly Elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.

Election schedule

The last date for filing nominations is September 12.

— Voting will be held on October 5.

— Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 08:01 PM IST
