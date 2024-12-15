Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / AAP releases 4th list of 38 candidates for Delhi Elections; Arvind Kejriwal fielded against Sandeep Dikshit

AAP releases 4th list of 38 candidates for Delhi Elections; Arvind Kejriwal fielded against Sandeep Dikshit

Livemint

  • Delhi Elections 2025: AAP released their fourth list of 38 candidates for Delhi Elections 2025. Arvind Kejriwal has been fielded from Delhi against former Delhi mayor Sheila Dikshit's son, Sandeep Dikshit.

AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the gathering at the launch of 'Mahila Samman Yojana', in New Delhi on Thursday. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is also seen.

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the fourth list of 38 candidates for Delhi Elections 2025, on Sunday, 15 December. AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been fielded from Delhi against former Delhi mayor Sheila Dikshit's son, Sandeep Dikshit.

Further, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been fielded from Kalkaji.

Kejriwal hailed the list and informed that AAP has announced candidates for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. “Our party has a vision and a plan for the development of Delhiites and a good team of educated people to implement it. There is a long list of works done in the last ten years." Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X.

"People of Delhi will vote for those who work, not those who abuse.", the former Delhi CM added.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Arvind Kejriwal said, "BJP is missing. They have no CM face, no team, no planning and no vision for Delhi. They have only one slogan, only one policy and only one mission - “Remove Kejriwal". Ask them what they did in 5 years, and they reply - “Kejriwal ko bahut gaali di".

AAP 4th LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR DELHI ELECTIONS 2025

ConstituencyAAP Candidate
BurariSanjeev Jha
BadliAjesh Yadav
RithalaMohinder Goyal
BawanaJai Bhagwan
Sultan Pur MajraMukesh Kumar Ahlawat
Nangloi JatRaghuvinder Shokeen
Shalimar BaghBandana Kumari
Shakur BastiSatyendra Kumar Jain
BallimaranImran Hussain
Sadar BazarSom Dutt
Tri NagarPreeti Tomar
WazirpurRajesh Gupta
Model TownAkhilesh Pati Tripathi
Matia MahalShoaib Iqbal
KondliKuldeep Kumar
BabarpurGopal Rai
GokalpurSurendra Kumar
Karol BaghVishesh Ravi
Moti NagarShiv Charan Goel
Rajouri GardenDhanwati Chandela
Hari NagarRaj Kumari Dhillon
Tilak NagarJarnail Singh
VikaspuriMahinder Yadav
Uttam NagarPosh Balyan (Pooja Naresh Balyan)
DwarkaVinay Mishra
Delhi CantonmentVirender Singh Kadian
Rajinder NagarDurgesh Pathak
New DelhiArvind Kejriwal
Kasturba NagarRamesh Pehalwan
Malviya NagarSomnath Bharti
RK PuramPramila Tokas
MehrauliNaresh Yadav
Ambedkar NagarAjay Dutt
Sangam ViharDinesh Mohaniya
Greater KailashSaurabh Bharadwaj
KalkajiAtishi
TughlakabadSahi Ram
OkhlaAmanatullah Khan
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.