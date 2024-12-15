Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the fourth list of 38 candidates for Delhi Elections 2025, on Sunday, 15 December. AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been fielded from Delhi against former Delhi mayor Sheila Dikshit's son, Sandeep Dikshit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been fielded from Kalkaji.

Kejriwal hailed the list and informed that AAP has announced candidates for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. “Our party has a vision and a plan for the development of Delhiites and a good team of educated people to implement it. There is a long list of works done in the last ten years." Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X.

"People of Delhi will vote for those who work, not those who abuse.", the former Delhi CM added.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Arvind Kejriwal said, "BJP is missing. They have no CM face, no team, no planning and no vision for Delhi. They have only one slogan, only one policy and only one mission - "Remove Kejriwal". Ask them what they did in 5 years, and they reply - "Kejriwal ko bahut gaali di".

AAP 4th LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR DELHI ELECTIONS 2025