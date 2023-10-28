Breaking News
AAP reveals second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023
Aam Aadmi Party announced second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023
Aam Aadmi Party announced second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 on October 28.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message