Arvind Kejriwal has announced that AAP will be fighting the upcoming Delhi election 2025 on its own strength, rejecting any rumours around his party's talks with Congress for a pre-poll alliance. In a tweet on social media X, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with congress.”

Arvind Kejriwal's clarification regarding a pact with the Congress for Delhi election 2025 came after news agency ANI quoted some sources stating that the two parties were in the final stages of seat-sharing talks in Delhi. The source stated that Congress was holding talks on contesting 15 seats in Delhi election.

The ANI source said, “Congress and AAP are in the final stages of agreement for an alliance in the Delhi elections. 15 seats for Congress, 1-2 to other INDIA Alliance members and the rest for AAP.”

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. In the new candidate list, the AAP dropped 16 sitting MLAs and moved two others, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

In the Delhi election 2025, Manish Sisodia will contest from Jangpura, while Avadh Ojha, an educator and recent AAP entrant, has been fielded from Patparganj seat. “Politics for me is a means to education, honesty, and public welfare. I am ready to replicate the work done in Patparganj in Jangpura,” Manish Sisodia said after the candidate list announcement.

Another MLA in the second list is Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla. She has been shifted from Mangolpuri to Madipur, with Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak contesting from her current seat. Madipur MLA Girish Soni has been dropped.

Narela MLA Sharad Kumar Chauhan has been replaced by Dinesh Bharadwaj, while Timarpur MLA and the party's chief whip in the assembly, Dilip K Pandey, has been replaced by Surendra Pal Singh Bittu.