AAP-ruled Punjab to see impact of party's defeat in Delhi election? BJP warns…

Delhi Elections Results 2025: AAP's dismal performance in Delhi elections comes as a jolt to the party's government in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann. What impact will the the Delhi drubbing have on AAP in Punjab? Union Minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh says, "The people of Delhi have expressed their displeasure against AAP. The effect of this displeasure will be seen in Punjab and other states as well".

AAP leaders have also admitted that there will be repercussions in the only state where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party remains in power – Punjab.

"The AAP has similar big-ticket projects in both Delhi and Punjab, such as free power and mohalla clinics. Kejriwal's popularity in Delhi had created a similar effect in Punjab. It was after the AAP's victories in Delhi that Punjab's electorate voted for AAP in the 2022 Assembly elections. How we do in Delhi certainly has an impact in Punjab," said an AAP leader in Punjab.

An AAP leader said with Delhi lost, Kejriwal would have Punjab to concentrate on for the next two years till the state goes to polls. “This would certainly lead to interference. The former Delhi CM will control the state government," the AAP functionary added.

In the Punjab Congress, the AAP’s defeat has sparked a buzz about internal revolt in the AAP and the possibility of a midterm election. State Congress leaders said the party would now have to capitalise on the AAP’s weakened position to regain ground in the state.

The next Punjab Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in February 2027 to elect all 117 members of the assembly5. However, Punjab is bracing for two Assembly by-elections in 2025.

These by-elections are expected to be scheduled after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) concludes its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections.

One by-election is for the Ludhiana (West) constituency after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi. Another by-election looms over the Banga Assembly segment.

AAP Goa Chief asks party to shred 'know-it-all' attitude Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar stated that an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress is "the only way forward" in Goa and suggested it "may have helped to some extent" in the Delhi assembly election.