Delhi Election 2025: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a blank book on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘achievements’ in Delhi and placed it in bookstores across the city, mocking the saffron party for ‘failing’ to deliver on its election promises.

The book, in both English and Hindi ('Dilli Me Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan'), was released on January 20 by AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who criticised the saffron party for its ‘unfulfilled’ pledges on issues ranging from housing to economic reforms.

“They (BJP) won’t talk about their achievements, so we’ve released this book for them," Singh said while flipping through the blank pages of the book. He accused the BJP of making hollow promises during the 2014 elections, including providing permanent housing, doubling farmers’ incomes, strengthening the rupee, and enhancing border security.

“The first page has the details of how 2 crore jobs were given (the BJP) every year, on the second page there are details of how ₹15 lakh has been deposited in every citizen’s bank account and how people are happy, and third page has details of how the income of every farmer in the country has been increased,” Singh said in sarcastic remarks on the BJP and its Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Election 2025 are scheduled for February 5, and results will be declared on February 8. The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, comfortably won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020.

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years, was left with single-digit seats in the Delhi assembly in the last two elections. The Congress was completely wiped out after ruling Delhi for 15 years before 2013.

On January 21, some X users and AAP supporters shared videos of the black books purportedly being put in bookstores.

Mint couldn't confirm the claims made in the posts accompanied by a video.

The BJP criticised AAP for the act and accused Singh of allegedly plotting conspiracies. The party highlighted how the progress of Modi government initiatives, including the redevelopment of Rajpath, Delhi University complexes, Nauroji Nagar trade centres, and Metro Phase 4 and RRTS network expansion, was delayed due to AAP’s withholding of funds.