Abusing PM Modi criteria to get a Congress ticket: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s BIG claim as Jharkhand polls loom

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma claims that the Congress awards election tickets based on three criteria, including abusing Prime Minister Modi. He expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, citing former Congress leader Manas Sinha's induction.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published28 Oct 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jharkhand election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the criterion for the Congress to give election tickets to its leaders. Sarma exuded confidence that the saffron party will with the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the formal induction of former Jharkhand Congress working president Manas Sinha into the BJP, Assam Chief Minister Sarma said that there is no importance to the workers in the Congress, who dedicated their lives for the party. Sinha was reportedly unhappy with the Congress party for deniying him a ticket in the upcoming assembly polls.

Sarma  said Sinha's experience would be utilised at the state level to strengthen the party and win elections. Sarma, who joined the BJP in 2015, alleged that election tickets in the Congress party are given on three parameters – first offer funds to the party, second be associated with reputed families of MLA, MP or minister and third abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23. The BJP is fighting against the ruling JMM-Congress alliance in the polls.

Bangladeshi infiltrators behind rise in Muslim Population: Dubey

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that that neither the Congress nor the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are concerned about the tribals due to vote bank politics.

He also said that Bangladeshi infiltrators are behind the 11 per cent rise in the Muslim population in Santhal Pargana and added that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not sit peacefully until Bangladeshi infiltrators are sent back.

“In 1951, the population of Muslims was 9 per cent, today it is 24 per cent. Throughout the country, Muslims have increased by 4 per cent and in our Santhal Pargana, it has increased by 15 per cent, these 11 per cent are Bangladeshi infiltrators and the government of Jharkhand is accepting this,” Dubey, BJP MP from Godda constituency in Jharkhand since May 2009, told news agency ANI.

As many as 2.6 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters and there are 66.84 lakh young voters.

In the 2019 assembly election, JMM won 30 seats, BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Electoral strategies can be influenced by personal political biases.
  • Allegations of corruption in ticket distribution can shift voter sentiment.
  • Demographic changes and their implications are crucial in election discourse.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:11 PM IST
