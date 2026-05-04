Actor Vijay's father Chandrasekhar tears up as TVK trumps DMK, AIADMK: ‘He had to do something for Tamil Nadu’

When Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar visited a temple Monday morning ahead of his son's results in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026, he could hardly have imagined that just hours later, he would be speaking to the press about the possible next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
In a dramatic turn in the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026, TVK, in its debut election, has taken a massive lead in 105 Assembly constituencies, putting it on course to form the government with support from smaller parties. Although it is still short of the majority mark of 118, leading in over 100 seats is something few had anticipated.
As TVK surged ahead of Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, SA Chandrasekhar told news agency ANI that he was proud. “As a father, I am very proud. I think it’s a historic victory,” he said.
Tearing up slightly as Vijay was referred to as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Chandrasekhar said the actor had, for the past 30 years, aspired to do something meaningful for the state.
“You should not be only an artist; you must have social thinking. Over the last 30 years, he has been thinking about doing something for society and for the Tamil people. It has always been in his mind, and gradually, he has developed these ideas,” he said.
“Today, he is going to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Tamil people loved him not only as a leader. Every lady considers him as his own son. Young people consider him their own brother. Everyone calls him Anna. Anna means brother. Old ladies, they consider him their own son. Some 60-year-old ladies they are considered him their grandson. He has developed that relationship between the public and him,” Chandrasekhar said.
Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed her happiness and said, "I am so happy", as the family gathered to follow the counting updates.
A cousin of Vijay described the atmosphere and said, “He is a young and energetic person and everyone in Tamil Nadu is expecting that the biggest change through him and definitely we believe that he can do the best among everybody... In his last speech, he said the last speech that people believe in me so much... What he speaks about before the election, he will definitely make sure that it happens…It is an enormous victory.”
Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering key political developments from India and around the world. With over 11 years of experience in digital journalism, Chanchal brings a strong editorial perspective shaped by years of writing on political developments across the world, and newsroom leadership. At LiveMint, she focuses on delivering accurate, insightful stories with clarity and context. <br><br> Based in Delhi, Chanchal has worked with leading media organizations before she joined Mint. those include India Today where she worked as a shift head until 2022. She has also spent years at India.com, education vertical of India Today and a well-reputed publishing house earlier in her career as a trainee reporter. Her work and contribution to journalism have been recognized with the Digistar Award twice at HT. <br><br> Outside the newsroom, she enjoys Netflix, painting, reading, sketching and crocheting. She can be reached at her official email address, chanchal@htdigital.in for any news leads. She is particularly interested in all stories linked to elections, public policy, and governance reforms, and strives to break down complex political issues into understandable narratives for readers across digital platforms, ensuring depth, balance, and factual integrity. Outside of work, she scrolls through Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit and also X.
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