Actor Vijay's father Chandrasekhar tears up as TVK trumps DMK, AIADMK: ‘He had to do something for Tamil Nadu’

When Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar visited a temple Monday morning ahead of his son's results in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026, he could hardly have imagined that just hours later, he would be speaking to the press about the possible next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a dramatic turn in the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026, TVK, in its debut election, has taken a massive lead in 105 Assembly constituencies, putting it on course to form the government with support from smaller parties. Although it is still short of the majority mark of 118, leading in over 100 seats is something few had anticipated.

As TVK surged ahead of Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, SA Chandrasekhar told news agency ANI that he was proud. “As a father, I am very proud. I think it’s a historic victory,” he said.

Tearing up slightly as Vijay was referred to as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Chandrasekhar said the actor had, for the past 30 years, aspired to do something meaningful for the state.

“You should not be only an artist; you must have social thinking. Over the last 30 years, he has been thinking about doing something for society and for the Tamil people. It has always been in his mind, and gradually, he has developed these ideas,” he said.

“Today, he is going to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Tamil people loved him not only as a leader. Every lady considers him as his own son. Young people consider him their own brother. Everyone calls him Anna. Anna means brother. Old ladies, they consider him their own son. Some 60-year-old ladies they are considered him their grandson. He has developed that relationship between the public and him,” Chandrasekhar said.

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Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed her happiness and said, "I am so happy", as the family gathered to follow the counting updates.