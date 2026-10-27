After Brazil's Lula camp, now France's Macron accuses social media of sowing discord ahead of polls; why they're in dock

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused social media platforms of damaging democracy, bringing the influence of technology companies over political discourse and public unrest back into focus months before France elects his successor.

Speaking on Monday, October 26, Macron described social media as a tool that could mobilise people's worst impulses, as his government faces mounting anger over the cost of living and demonstrations that have turned violent, AFP reported.

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He also condemned the looting and vandalism witnessed during protests on October 17, saying such scenes must never be repeated, as per AFP.

Macron's remarks come as France prepares for its presidential election in April and May 2027, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen seeking to capitalise on public discontent.

The unrest has put pressure on the outgoing president to demonstrate that his government can maintain public order.

The French president's warning comes against the backdrop of a separate controversy in Brazil, where President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's campaign accused Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, of restricting the reach of its content while allegedly giving greater visibility to rival Flávio Bolsonaro.

Macron's criticism comes amid widespread anger over the cost of living in France, with demonstrations on October 17 escalating into looting, vandalism and clashes.

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Further violent protests have followed, prompting authorities to step up security measures.

The unrest has unfolded just months before the presidential election, scheduled for April 18, 2027, with a run-off on May 2 if no candidate secures an outright majority in the first round.

Macron, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term, is due to leave office in 2027.

Macron has argued that social media can act as a tool for mobilising destructive impulses and undermine democratic institutions.

The protests come as candidates position themselves to succeed Macron, whose second term ends in 2027.

Le Pen, the prominent far-right leader, has sought to capitalise on public frustration, presenting the unrest as evidence of failures in public security, as per AFP.

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Her political positioning has added to the pressure on the government as it tries to contain the violence and respond to economic concerns.

The controversy in France follows allegations by Lula's campaign in Brazil that Meta's platforms had disadvantaged the incumbent president in the run-up to the October 25 presidential run-off against Flávio Bolsonaro.

Lula's campaign approached Brazil's Superior Electoral Court after reporting restrictions, affecting the distribution of its posts and the ability to promote content on Instagram.

Also Read | France protest loss estimates: How much could retailers lose as shops shut

It also raised concerns that Meta's artificial intelligence tools restricted requests to generate images featuring Lula while allowing comparable requests involving Bolsonaro, as per reports.

On October 15, the court ordered Meta to ensure equal treatment of the two presidential candidates in the distribution and recommendation of election-related content.

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The order reportedly covered restrictions on the reach of political posts and the recommendation of candidates' content.

The dispute intensified after Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that internal Meta messages indicated that restrictions had affected Lula's accounts and that the platform had recommended Bolsonaro's profile and WhatsApp channel.

Meta disputed claims of deliberate political bias, attributing the problems to technical issues and saying it applied its rules equally.

Social media platforms have become central to modern political campaigns, providing candidates with direct access to voters while allowing political messages to spread rapidly beyond traditional media channels.

But the same reach has raised questions about how algorithms determine which posts users see, how political content is moderated and whether different candidates receive equal treatment.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.