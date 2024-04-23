PM Modi doubles down on anti-Muslim rhetoric, says 'Congress wanted to give SC-ST quota to Muslims’
Days after ‘mangalsutra, gold’ remark, PM Modi has doubled down on his anti-Muslim remarks. In a speech, PM Modi this time mentioned the SC-ST reservation and said Congress wanted to ‘distribute it to Muslims’.
Days after ‘mangalsutra, gold’ remark that sparked “hate speech" row, PM Modi has doubled down on his “anti-Muslim statements" at a campaign rally for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Addressing a speech in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, PM Modi attacked the Congress, saying it wanted to reduce the “SC-ST reservation and distribute it among the Muslims" when it was in power at the Centre. Continuing his scathing attack on Congress, PM Modi also said that the grand-old party was hatching a conspiracy to “snatch your property" and “distribute it among selected people".