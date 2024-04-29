Active Stocks
Mon Apr 29 2024 12:43:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.00 1.82%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,145.40 3.45%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,638.35 1.86%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.30 -0.83%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big setback to Congress! Akshay Bam withdraws nomination from Indore, joins BJP
BackBack

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big setback to Congress! Akshay Bam withdraws nomination from Indore, joins BJP

Livemint

Congress leader Akshay Bam withdrew nomination from Indore constituency on Monday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Another Congress candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination from Indore. (ANI Photo)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Another Congress candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination from Indore. (ANI Photo)

In another set back to Congress, its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam on Monday withdrew his nomination from Indore constituency for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2024. He had reached the Collector's office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola to withdraw his candidature.

Soon after withdrawing his nomination from Indore, Akshay Bam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing general elections, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam is welcomed to BJP," Madhya Pradesh Minister wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress announced his candidature from Indore in March this year. “I thank the top leadership for giving me this opportunity. Victory and defeat are a part of politics, the most important thing is that people stand with you and people believe your words," Akshay Bam had said.

The Congress candidate had earlier asked for a ticket from assembly constituency number 4 of Indore but did not receive it, he said as quoted by ANI. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the incumbent Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore seat. Indore will go to polls on May 13. 

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Apr 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue