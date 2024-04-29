Lok Sabha elections 2024: Big setback to Congress! Akshay Bam withdraws nomination from Indore, joins BJP
Congress leader Akshay Bam withdrew nomination from Indore constituency on Monday.
In another set back to Congress, its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam on Monday withdrew his nomination from Indore constituency for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2024. He had reached the Collector's office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola to withdraw his candidature.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message