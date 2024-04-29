In another set back to Congress, its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam on Monday withdrew his nomination from Indore constituency for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2024. He had reached the Collector's office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola to withdraw his candidature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after withdrawing his nomination from Indore, Akshay Bam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing general elections, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam is welcomed to BJP," Madhya Pradesh Minister wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress announced his candidature from Indore in March this year. “I thank the top leadership for giving me this opportunity. Victory and defeat are a part of politics, the most important thing is that people stand with you and people believe your words," Akshay Bam had said.

The Congress candidate had earlier asked for a ticket from assembly constituency number 4 of Indore but did not receive it, he said as quoted by ANI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the incumbent Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore seat. Indore will go to polls on May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!