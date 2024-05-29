After two big polls, NOTA remains a one-percenter

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are the third in which voters have the option to pick ‘none of the above (Nota)’ in the list of candidates. Once touted as an agent of hope in a messy electoral landscape, this tool has been toothless so far in its one decade of existence. Just over 1% of the voters picked the option in both 2014 and 2019, with the appeal only declining in the second attempt. It’s relatively more popular in some seats in Bihar and Odisha, particularly in those with high adivasi (tribal) populations, but overall, Nota hasn’t made much of a dent in the political discourse.