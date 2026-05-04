TN election results: AIADMK calls TVK's vote-share ‘milestone achievement', congratulates Vijay for ‘fantabulous debut’

Following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s strong performance in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this year, in an exclusive conversation with LiveMint, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan called TVK's 35% vote-share “milestone-achievement” and congratulated Vijay for “fantabulous debut”.

TVK is leading in 107 seats, of which it has won 96. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 53 seats and is leading in 11, with a 24.2% vote share, while the AIADMK secured 44 seats and is leading in 3, with a 21.23% vote share, according to the Election Commission website.

Vijay has now entered the ranks of legendary actor-turned-politicians such as NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa. However, while M. G. Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK, became Chief Minister in 1977 after launching his party in 1972, he had spent nearly two decades in the DMK before rising to the top post. In that context, if TVK manages to cross the majority mark, its achievement would be without precedent.

From the very beginning of the counting process, starting with postal ballots, Vijay’s party showed steady gains. As the counting of EVM votes progressed, this momentum strengthened further, and at one stage it even appeared that TVK might replace AIADMK as the principal opposition, while DMK seemed poised to retain power.

MK Stalin concedes defeat In a post on X addressed to the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he accepted the people’s “verdict” with humility and extended his congratulations to the winners. He noted that his government respected the mandate and acknowledged the outcome, while also reflecting on the past five years by highlighting key welfare initiatives and infrastructure projects undertaken during his tenure.

"We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors!" the CM mentioned.

MK Stalin stated, “In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements. We campaigned for votes to ensure the welfare schemes we delivered to the people would continue. I express my heartfelt thanks to all the people of Tamil Nadu who supported and voted for the secular progressive alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam."

Tamil Nadu assembly elections Tamil Nadu posted a strong 84.69% voter turnout on April 23. Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in the state took place amid tight security.

The state saw a notable surge in voter turnout as polling progressed, with several districts approaching or crossing the high-80% mark.