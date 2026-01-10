Maharashtra civic polls: Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar release joint manifesto for Pune elections as NCP factions reunite

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) released a joint manifesto for the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections on Saturday, January 10.

Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule, the working president of NCP (SP), shared the dais at a joint press conference on Saturday.

The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, joined hands for the January 15 elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies.

What does the NCP's manifesto say? Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the manifesto focuses on key civic issues in Pune.

According to news agency PTI, the poll document assures tap water supply, easing of traffic congestion, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, hi-tech healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.

He said the manifesto also proposes free travel on PMPML buses and the metro, waiver of property tax for houses up to 500 sq ft, and free computer tablets for students.

Here are some top points from the NCP manifesto

> Free Metro and bus services: All Pune citizens will get free metro and PMPML bus travel, making daily commuting safer, affordable, and easier; Improved last-mile connectivity and feeder bus services to enhance public transport use and reduce private vehicle dependence.

> Water Supply and Management: Daily high-pressure water supply through taps in all 41 wards; fixed schedules strictly maintained; Complete elimination of tanker mafia; public database and monthly transparency reports; Sensor-based zero-leakage water network with rapid-response repair teams; Additional 7 TMC water from Tata Mulshi dam; completion of pending pipelines and tank works.

> Roads and Connectivity: Upgrade of 33 missing links and 15 major roads (>150 km); Completion of key link roads and internal ring road (HCMTR) within two years; Strict maintenance protocols: potholes fixed within 72 hours; contractors penalised for delays.

> Clean and Green Pune: Target to surpass Indore and rank top 3 in Swachh Survekshan by 2029; 100% waste segregation, composting, sewage reuse, rainwater harvesting, solar energy; Tax rebates for eco-friendly housing societies; revival of stalled waste-to-energy projects.

> Healthcare Expansion: 200 Rajmata Jijau Clinics providing free primary healthcare and medicines; Addition of 1,400 hospital beds, taking total to 2,800; Low-cost MRI/CT scans via PPP, telemedicine services, cancer hospital, medical college, ICU facilities, and enhanced health insurance coverage.

> Environment and Climate Resilience: Long-term flood control, drainage improvements, and climate-resilient infrastructure (sponge roads, heat-resistant materials); Protection and revival of natural drains, lakes, hills, trees, and green spaces

> Housing and Slum Rehabilitation: Focus on in-situ slum rehabilitation, not demolitions; Dedicated SRA cell with three-year project completion; higher compensation for delays; Protection for legally developed properties and fast-track, transparent regularisation process.

> Education and Skill Development: Approval and upgrade of 150 Pune Model Schools with CBSE/ICSE standards, modern infrastructure, and no extra fees; Free tablets with data for students; Interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh for self-employment via skill training programs.

> Property and Welfare Relief: Property tax exemption for homes up to 500 sq ft from April 1, 2026; Free metro/bus travel reduces commuting costs; promotes public transport use.