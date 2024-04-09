“Congress is my religion," said party's veteran leader A K Antony on Tuesday as he hoped that his son, Anil K Antony, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Kerela's Pathanamthitta, lose the Lok Sabha election 2024. .
Antony also said it was “wrong" for children of Congress leaders to join the BJP.
Addressing a press conference, the veteran Congress leader on his son contesting from Pathanamthitta seat for the BJP said, “BJP should lose there and Congress should win in Pathanamthitta."
He said that Anto Antony, the Congress candidate from Pathanamthitta seat, will win against son, Anil.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!