‘Congress is my religion’: AK Antony says his son Anil contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections for BJP should lose

Written By Arshdeep kaur

AK Antony also said it was “wrong” for children of Congress leaders to join the BJP.

AK Antony said that Anto Antony will win against son Anil

“Congress is my religion," said party's veteran leader A K Antony on Tuesday as he hoped that his son, Anil K Antony, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Kerela's Pathanamthitta, lose the Lok Sabha election 2024. .

Antony also said it was “wrong" for children of Congress leaders to join the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, the veteran Congress leader on his son contesting from Pathanamthitta seat for the BJP said, “BJP should lose there and Congress should win in Pathanamthitta."

He said that Anto Antony, the Congress candidate from Pathanamthitta seat, will win against son, Anil.

