comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Business News/ Elections / ‘Akhilesh-Vakhilesh', ‘Kamal in name’: Congress, SP trade barbs amid Madhya Pradesh election tie-up row
Back Back

‘Akhilesh-Vakhilesh', ‘Kamal in name’: Congress, SP trade barbs amid Madhya Pradesh election tie-up row

 Livemint

The fresh spat was triggered after Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath, while responding to a media query on a possible electoral alliance with the Samajwadi Party, said, ‘Are bhai chhodo Akhilesh-Vakhilesh’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav struck back at Congress veteran Kamal Nath's reference of 'Akhilesh-Vakhilesh' for him. PTI/file image (PTI)Premium
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav struck back at Congress veteran Kamal Nath's reference of 'Akhilesh-Vakhilesh' for him. PTI/file image (PTI)

The Congress, which is the main challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, has exchanged heated barbs with its INDIA coalition partner Samajwadi Party (SP) amidst the row over the two party's potential tie-up for the Assembly polls in the state.

The fresh spat was triggered after Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath, while responding to a media query on a possible electoral alliance with the SP, said, “Are bhai chhodo Akhilesh-Vakhilesh (Oh brother, lets leave Akhilesh-Vakhilesh)".

The kind of reference which Nath made towards Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of SP, did not go down well with the latter's party.

Senior SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, on being asked by mediapersons about Nath's statement, was visibly anguished by the remarks. “I don't want to say anything. They are 'Chhutbhaiya' (small) leaders," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Yadav himself also weighed in on the controversy, with a sarcastic remark. “His (Nath) name is so nice. Whose name has 'Kamal' they will call Vakhilesh only and not Akhilesh," the SP president said, while speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. Political observers said he was apparently linking Nath's first name ‘Kamal’ with the electoral symbol of lotus used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“He said this right, that who is Wakhilesh? Akhilesh is there. If they say these kinds of things then Samajwadi Party can also say, but we don't want to indulge in this," Yadav further added.

The 230 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh will be contested in a single phase election slated for November 17. The SP, which initially appeared keen for an electoral pact with the Congress, has went ahead to release its separate list of candidates. The party has named 33 candidates so far.

In the last Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the SP had contested without an alliance with the Congress, and won two Assembly seats. The Congress had formed the government after emerging as the single-largest party with 114 seats. However, the party lost close to two dozen MLAs in March 2020, leading to the government's fall.

Addressing the press in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on October 20, Yadav blamed Congress for the pre-poll alliance not being inked in Madhya Pradesh. “If the Congress behaves like this, who will stand with them," he said.

“I am not giving any advice or suggestions to the Congress party but there is a big challenge before the nation. The BJP is a big party. It is a very organised side. So there should be no confusion regarding it in any party. If you fight with confusion you will not win any election," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 05:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App