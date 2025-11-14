Alinagar Election Result 2025 Live Update: Will BJP's Maithili Thakur rewrite Alinagar’s political script?

Alinagar Election Result Live: Alinagar, a general constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, has seen closely fought contests over the years.

In 2020, voter turnout stood at 57.40 percent, with Mishri Lal Yadav of VSIP defeating RJD’s Binod Mishra by a narrow 1.96 percent margin. In 2015, the seat recorded 55.54 percent polling, when RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui won comfortably over BJP’s Mishri Lal Yadav by 9.64 percent.

This time, the spotlight is on folk singer and BJP’s cultural ambassador Maithili Thakur, who is making her political debut from Alinagar in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

By fielding the 25-year-old, the BJP is clearly trying to channel Mithila’s cultural identity into electoral momentum. Thakur joined the party in October when the BJP released its first list of candidates.



Maithili Thakur net worth



Maithili Thakur’s election affidavit shows she holds assets worth nearly ₹4 crore, with her annual income rising from ₹12.02 lakh to ₹28.67 lakh over five years. She owns gold valued at ₹53 lakh, keeps ₹1.8 lakh in cash, and invests actively in mutual funds across major schemes.



Stay on top of the Alinagar Election Result Live 2025; every crucial update drops here.