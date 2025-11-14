Alinagar Election Result 2025 Live Update: Will BJP's Maithili Thakur rewrite Alinagar’s political script?

Alinagar Election Result Live: Alinagar, a general constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, has seen closely fought contests over the years.
In 2020, voter turnout stood at 57.40 percent, with Mishri Lal Yadav of VSIP defeating RJD’s Binod Mishra by a narrow 1.96 percent margin. In 2015, the seat recorded 55.54 percent polling, when RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui won comfortably over BJP’s Mishri Lal Yadav by 9.64 percent.
This time, the spotlight is on folk singer and BJP’s cultural ambassador Maithili Thakur, who is making her political debut from Alinagar in the first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
By fielding the 25-year-old, the BJP is clearly trying to channel Mithila’s cultural identity into electoral momentum. Thakur joined the party in October when the BJP released its first list of candidates.
Maithili Thakur net worth
Maithili Thakur’s election affidavit shows she holds assets worth nearly ₹4 crore, with her annual income rising from ₹12.02 lakh to ₹28.67 lakh over five years. She owns gold valued at ₹53 lakh, keeps ₹1.8 lakh in cash, and invests actively in mutual funds across major schemes.
Maithili Thakur, the folk-singing star from Bihar, has captured nationwide attention with her soulful videos and traditional Madhubani-style music. Rising to fame after Rising Star India in 2017, she gained massive popularity online for her devotional and folk renditions. She has earned major recognition, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, and even received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her Ayodhya-themed performance.
Bihar reported strong voter participation this year. Phase 2 recorded 68.76 per cent turnout, while Phase 1 saw 65.08 per cent. The overall turnout stood at 66.91 per cent, as per ECI data. Women voted in larger numbers with a 71.6 per cent turnout, compared to 62.8 per cent among men.
Bihar election counting is underway today, starting at 8 am. The Election Commission of India began the counting process at 8:00 am, and the first trends are expected to show up by midday. A clearer sense of who’s leading is likely by this evening as counting picks up pace across the state.