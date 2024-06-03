‘All of you are Modi’: The making of the man reshaping India

The burnishing of Modi’s roots in the town of Vadnagar into something resembling legend reflects the way he has been able to build his legacy while reshaping the economic, political and cultural fabric of India over a decade in power. If Modi wins a third term—as he is widely expected to do—when the votes of the nation’s general election are counted on Tuesday, he will be poised to overwrite the legacy of India’s first leader and further his vision of turning India into an economic power that draws national pride from its Hindu past.