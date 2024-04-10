'Always does politics of hate and division': PM Modi slams ruling DMK for being 'immersed in arrogance' | 10 points
PM Modi also takes a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that the alliance formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections does not 'trust India's strength'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, saying that the party “always does politics of hate and division".
