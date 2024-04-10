PM Modi also takes a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that the alliance formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections does not 'trust India's strength'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, saying that the party "always does politics of hate and division".

PM Modi also took a swipe at the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that the alliance formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections does not "trust India's strength".

Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Mettupalayam, PM Modi claimed that both the DMK and Congress have only one agenda-- to remain in the government.

Here are 10 things that PM Modi said at the Tamil Nadu rally: PM Modi jibed at the ruling DMK, saying the party is immersed in arrogance. "When a DMK's senior leader was asked about our youth leader Annamalai, he in arrogance said: 'Annamalai, who is that?' and used insulting words. This arrogance is against Tamil Nadu's great culture. The people of Tamil Nadu will never like this arrogance," he said.

"The DMK has always done politics of hate and division. The focus of the DMK has never been the development of Tamil Nadu. But I assure you that in its third term, the NDA government will work more vigorously for the development of the Nilgiris, this is Modi's guarantee..." PM Modi said.

PM Modi continued slamming the DMK and said the party is standing with those who want to end investment in the country. “These people are causing maximum harm to Tamil Nadu with their politics."

"The BJP government is building a 'Defence Corridor' in this region of Tamil Nadu. Would a 'Defence Corridor' ever be built with the mentality of the INDI alliance?..." PM Modi said.

"We say developed Tamil Nadu for developed India. That is why we have invested lakhs and crores of rupees for the development of Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years."

PM Modi blamed the Congress for discrimination against states when they were in power. "When Congress was in power, states were discriminated against based on which party was in power. But the NDA government is working on the vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

He also slammed the Congress and other "family parties" for never thinking about anyone other than their families for a higher position. "These family parties think that apart from their sons and daughters, no poor or tribal can hold a high position."

"Family parties like the DMK and the Congress have only one agenda, remain in the government by lying. The Congress gave the slogan of eradicating poverty for so many decades, but poverty was not eradicated. This is the NDA government, which has brought twenty-five crore people out of poverty," PM Modi said.

“The BJP made a tribal woman the President of India for the first time and even at that time the INDI alliance people strongly opposed this."

"For decades, the Congress-DMK INDI alliance kept crores of people from SC-ST, OBC communities yearning for housing, water, and electricity because they thought that not everyone could get housing and electricity. But the BJP government gave PM Awas to crores of people, brought electricity to every village, gave free ration to 80 crore needy people and most of them are people from SC-ST, OBC communities," PM Modi said.

The prime minister claimed that the INDI alliance do not trust India's strength. “Such a huge pandemic of Corona came into the world. INDI alliance people used to say that India cannot make a vaccine. We said we would make a Made in India vaccine. India not only made the Made India vaccine but also saved the lives of crores of people by giving free vaccines." All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

