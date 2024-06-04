Bhartiya Janata Party's Amethi Lok Sabha candidate Smriti Irani on 4 June accepted her defeat and said that she will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the media, she said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “...I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with utmost dedication and fidelity...Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later she took to X, and wrote, “Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more."

"To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, "How's the josh?" I say- it’s still high, Sir. (sic)" she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019, she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

