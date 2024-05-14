Lok Sabha 2024 Phase 5 elections: Amethi and Raebareli are two key Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday the two seats -- Amethi and Raebareli - are "different" since the voters here are "very pro-Congress". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pilot told news agency PTI, “...no matter who the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] fields, both the seats we will win by huge margins." He added,"In Raebareli, we are campaigning today. We will have a record-breaking mandate for [Rahul] Gandhi."

Amethi and Raebareli are two key Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. Both these seats are crucial for the Congress. The party aims to wrest back Amethi from BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani while retaining power in its stronghold Raebareli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Irani had won the Amethi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, defeating Congress Rahul Gandhi, who represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019.

Meanwhile, the Raebareli seat had earlier been held by Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his grandfather Feroze Gandhi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 534,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 367,740 votes.

This time, the Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as her husband Robert Vadra out of the electoral contest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi also contested the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad segment in Kerala, which went to polls on April 26.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are taking in seven phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7 and the fourth phase on May 13. Now, the fifth phase of the elections will take on May 20. The results will be delcared on June 4.

