Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024: BJP leader leading the race with 70,000 margin

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024: BJP leader leading the race with 70,000 margin

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane, Sharmila Bhadoria

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is contesting against Congress candidate Sonal Patel.

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the senior BJP leader.

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party's strong leader Amit Shah is leading in Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency. Amit Shah is leading the race with a margin of 69676 votes.

The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, one of the prestigious seats where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is contesting, began at 8:00 am on Tuesday, June 4.

Amit Shah Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates

The Congress has fielded party secretary Sonal Patel against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

Various exit poll results announced after the last phase of elections have predicted a thumping victory for Amit Shah and a clean sweep for the BJP in the state.

Before becoming a member of Parliament, Amit Shah represented the assembly segment of Gandhinagar.

During the filing of his nomination, Shah, the second tallest leader of the BJP in the country, said that the general election was all about giving a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047.

He also claimed that Narendra Modi's first two terms went into correcting the Congress-led UPA government's mistakes.

Stating that he rose from modest booth worker to member of parliament, Shah said, "People of Gandhinagar gave me their blessings whenever I sought their votes."

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live: 2019 Lok Sabha election winner

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won the same seat by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes.

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live: Previous representatives

Previously, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader Lal Krishan Advani represented the seat.

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live: Voter turnout

The Gandhinagar constituency, which went to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the election, saw nearly 60 per cent voter turnout.

Amit Shah, Gandhinagar Election Results 2024 Live: Assembly segments voter turnout

Of the seven assembly constituencies of the Lok Sabha seat, Kalol recorded the highest, 65.22 per cent, voter turnout, followed by 64.88 in Sanand, 61.67 in Ghatlodia, 57.44 in Gandhinagar North, 56.88 in Vejalpur, 56.79 in Sabarmati and 55.67 in Naranpura.

