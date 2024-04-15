Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday for keeping a ‘big demand’ before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government, he asserted, had strengthened the northeastern state by introducing inner-line permits. The senior BJP leader also claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography.

“I want to tell this today that our CM Biren Singh may not say this, but he kept a big demand before PM Modi - Manipur cannot remain united without inner-line permit. The BJP government has strengthened Manipur by giving inner-line permit," Shah said.

The remarks came during a poll rally in Imphal mere days before the Lok Sabha elections. Shah also insisted that the BJP-led central government’s priority was to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!