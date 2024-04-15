Amit Shah reveals Manipur CM N Biren Singh's ‘big demand’ before PM Modi: ‘Without inner-line permit…’
Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday for keeping a ‘big demand’ before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government, he asserted, had strengthened the northeastern state by introducing inner-line permits. The senior BJP leader also claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography.