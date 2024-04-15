Active Stocks
Mon Apr 15 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.90 -1.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.90 -0.98%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 757.75 -1.17%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,078.80 -2.30%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.35 -0.08%
Business News/ Elections / Amit Shah reveals Manipur CM N Biren Singh's ‘big demand’ before PM Modi: ‘Without inner-line permit…’
BackBack

Amit Shah reveals Manipur CM N Biren Singh's ‘big demand’ before PM Modi: ‘Without inner-line permit…’

Livemint

Home Minister Amit Shah praised Manipur CM N Biren Singh for demanding inner-line permits from PM Modi. Shah claimed BJP strengthened Manipur by introducing these permits to prevent infiltration and preserve demography.

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks at a public rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Imphal (PTI)Premium
Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks at a public rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Imphal (PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday for keeping a ‘big demand’ before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government, he asserted, had strengthened the northeastern state by introducing inner-line permits. The senior BJP leader also claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography.

“I want to tell this today that our CM Biren Singh may not say this, but he kept a big demand before PM Modi - Manipur cannot remain united without inner-line permit. The BJP government has strengthened Manipur by giving inner-line permit," Shah said.

The remarks came during a poll rally in Imphal mere days before the Lok Sabha elections. Shah also insisted that the BJP-led central government’s priority was to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Apr 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App