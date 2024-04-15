Home Minister Amit Shah praised Manipur CM N Biren Singh for demanding inner-line permits from PM Modi. Shah claimed BJP strengthened Manipur by introducing these permits to prevent infiltration and preserve demography.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday for keeping a ‘big demand’ before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government, he asserted, had strengthened the northeastern state by introducing inner-line permits. The senior BJP leader also claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I want to tell this today that our CM Biren Singh may not say this, but he kept a big demand before PM Modi - Manipur cannot remain united without inner-line permit. The BJP government has strengthened Manipur by giving inner-line permit," Shah said.

The remarks came during a poll rally in Imphal mere days before the Lok Sabha elections. Shah also insisted that the BJP-led central government’s priority was to establish peace in the ethnic strife affected state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

